Job Vacancy: Regional Advisor/Expert (m/f)

The “Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH”, under the “Caribbean Aqua-Terrestrial Solutions (CATS)” programme” based in Castries, Saint Lucia, is looking for a: Regional Advisor/Expert (m/f)

Required professional profile:

* Advanced Degree in Climate Science, or else, in a relevant academic discipline such as Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, Water Resources Management, Coastal Resources Management, Forestry or Engineering.

* Solid practical experience (more than 5 years professional experience) in developing and/or managing multi-stakeholder partnerships, ideally related to the adaptation to climate change in agriculture, forestry, coastal/marine and/or the water sector.

* You have knowledge and experience on climate change adaptation and mitigation projects,

* Know-how regarding loss and damage and climate-induced migration would be an asset

* Prior work experience with an international development cooperation agency would be an advantage too.

* Proven track record of working in a team setting

* Ideally, prior experience in Grenada and/or Carriacou

* Ability to work independently

* Fluency in English (oral and written)

* Solid ITC skills (MS Office, Internet, E-Mail)

* Excellent communication and presentation skills incl. PR (Public Relations) and awareness creation.

Information re the position:

The CATS program is a joint development cooperation endeavour between the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). It is being jointly implemented by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and German Development Cooperation (GIZ). CATS program operates in several CARICOM Member States, mainly targeting the three focal island states of Dominica, Grenada and Saint Lucia in the Eastern Caribbean.

Time frame of employment: November 2018 – February 2020.

Application information:

If you are interested, kindly submit your cover letter and CV in English to: [email protected]

Application for this post must be submitted no later than by the end of Friday, October 5th, 2018.

NOTE: Due to the expected high volume of applications, we will only contact applicants who are being considered. Thank you for your understanding.