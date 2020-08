Job openings now available for persons seeking employment in the service industry for a new and modern restaurant located in Vieux Fort, St. Lucia. The Blackbird will be a new modern resta-lounge catering to all ages, families, and friends for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Blackbird is looking to hire interested; chefs, cooks, restaurant managers, bartenders/mixologists, waiter, waitresses, housekeepers. All interested persons should email a copy of their resume to [email protected].

( 0 ) ( 0 )