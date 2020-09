Performance Paints located in Bois d’Orange is inviting applicants from experienced professionals to become a team member of our expansion plan:

1) Sales Executives (External)

2) Paint Technicians

3) Customer Care Executives

4) Accounts & Admin Assistant

Please submit your CV, via e-mail perform[email protected]

For each position, the requisite qualifications are required with a minimum of two years of experience.

