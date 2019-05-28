Jetsetters Volleyball Club presents its first ever ‘Vaval Pre Sweat Jump Up’ on June 1

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Jetsetters Volleyball Club will be hosting its first ever Vaval Pre Sweat Jump Up on Saturday, June 1st 2019 at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This event is part of a fundraising initiative to purchase volleyball equipment for the club which includes uniforms, volleyballs, nets, etc.

The Jetsetters Volleyball Club comprises of vibrant national volleyball athletes. The club is also the number one volleyball club on island having won both the male and female championship at the national league level.

The event will be led by dance/fitness instructor Darrion Roberts of Djr Diversity dance studio alongside Meggz, who will be delivering a rendition of local and international soca and Dennery segment music, and a live performance by Dennery segment artist, Big Sea. An on-site masseuse will be available at an additional cost. Drinks and light snacks will be on sale.

The event will be split into two sessions, the first one will run from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the second one will go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Entry fee to be paid at the gate is $20 per adult and children 12 years and under, $10. The club is seeking to target persons of all ages in keeping a clean and healthy but fun-filled carnival season pre-jump-up sweat.

Event sponsors are Digicel and St. Lucia Social Development Fund.

( 0 ) ( 0 )