JetBlue Airways is raising checked-bag fees again

By USA Today
January 16, 2020

(USA TODAY) – JetBlue Airways, the first major airline to bump checked bag fees to $30, is at it again — with a twist.

The New York-based carrier has raised the fee for a passenger’s first checked bag from $30 to $35 and for the second bag from $40 to $45, according to the airline’s baggage fee chart.

There is a way to avoid the increase: pay online in advance. Discount airlines including Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier already offer bag discounts in advance, but JetBlue is the first major carrier to do so.

“Want to save on checked bag fees?” the airline’s updated fee chart says. “You can add up to 2 checked bags in advance (more than 24 hours before departure) for $5 off each of the first 2 checked bags.”

JetBlue said in a memo to employees obtained by aviation blogger Seth Miller that the increase is designed to “reduce transactions in the airport lobby and improve the customer experience.”

JetBlue was the first airline to bump checked bag fees from $25 to $30, in August 2018. Delta, United and American quickly followed suit. Southwest is the only major carrier that still allows free checked bags. Each passenger is allowed two bags.

JetBlue’s latest increase applies to tickets purchased beginning today.

