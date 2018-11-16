Don't Miss
Jermain Defoe gets major award for charity work in Saint Lucia

November 16, 2018

Defoe has done charity work with children in Saint Lucia

(SNO) — Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe was honoured with an OBE at Buckingham Palace on Friday, receiving the award from Prince Charles for his charity work helping kids in Saint Lucia.

This was to recognise services by his Jermain Defoe Foundation, which supports homeless, vulnerable and abused children in his family’s home country of Saint Lucia, surrounding Caribbean Islands and the UK.

Speaking about the honour, the Bournemouth forward admitted he felt a wave of mixed emotions when he found out the news.

“It’s obviously mixed emotions because obviously standing here is one of the proudest moments of my life, but at the same time remembering all the hurt,” he said.

He added that the award was at the top when it comes to his achievments.

“I feel like this is something completely different,” Defoe stated. “I am proud of it, to be honest, as it’s important to just give back and try and help others.”

OBE stands for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. It is given to an individual who has played a major role in activities such in business, charity or the public sector.

3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    November 16, 2018 at 5:33 PM

    good vibz. but these ppl are very greedy. they use the charity for personal gain. get their personal effects duty free and pretend its for charity..........

  2. VIP level
    November 16, 2018 at 5:02 PM

    Do good my bro and good will follow you...jah blessings

  3. Topkek
    November 16, 2018 at 3:45 PM

    What a waste. More deserving folks with fewer means deserving of recognition. To hell with the "queen".

