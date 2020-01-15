JCI Dominica Kiddies Carnival 2020

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Junior Chamber International Dominica (JCI) has collaborated with the Dominica’s Festivals Committee (DFC) to host Kiddies Carnival 2020.
We are instilling carnival culture in our younger generations, and we are inciting participants to use local materials to make costumes. This will help develop our own carnival culture. The event is carded for Sunday February 23rd 2020 under the theme ‘I am a kid-Grow the Riddim, Grow the Mas’ . A preview of the Parade section can be seen on Saturday January 18th 2020 at the opening of Carnival 2020. We urge the general public to partake in this event.
Kindly click link below to register:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvhqpoML8bqzJeneC2urlL0xS_rsOHwECp2-cYtGncsLOL8A/viewform?usp=sf_link
Other sponsors include:
-Archipelago Trading
– HHV Whitchurch & Co
-Range Developments
-Jollys Pharmacy
-Dawn Symes
More Caribbean Stories
- Barbados: Minister used position for greedy gains January 15, 2020
- ACP EU Caricom workshop set for St Lucia January 15, 2020
- Trinidad: Judge urges clarity, public education on new ganja law January 15, 2020
- New Zealand Scholarships for Caribbean citizens January 15, 2020
- Trinidad man charged with triple murder January 15, 2020
- Barbados: Nude beachgoer admitted to psych hospital January 15, 2020