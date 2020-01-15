Don't Miss
JCI Dominica Kiddies Carnival 2020

By JCI Dominica
January 15, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Junior Chamber International Dominica (JCI) has collaborated with the Dominica’s Festivals Committee (DFC) to host Kiddies Carnival 2020.

We are instilling carnival culture in our younger generations, and we are inciting participants to use local materials to make costumes. This will help develop our own carnival culture. The event is carded for Sunday February 23rd 2020 under the theme ‘I am a kid-Grow the Riddim, Grow the Mas’ . A preview of the Parade section can be seen on Saturday January 18th 2020 at the opening of Carnival 2020. We urge the general public to partake in this event.

Kindly click link below to register:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvhqpoML8bqzJeneC2urlL0xS_rsOHwECp2-cYtGncsLOL8A/viewform?usp=sf_link

Other sponsors include:

-Archipelago Trading
– HHV Whitchurch & Co
-Range Developments
-Jollys Pharmacy
-Dawn Symes

