J’can woman found incompetent for trial in Colorado child deaths

By AP
October 4, 2018
Ika Eden

(AP) — A Jamaican woman, who is among five members of a doomsday group charged in the deaths of two girls in Colorado, has been found incompetent to stand trial.

The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction reports the trial of 54-year-old Ika Eden of Jamaica was postponed indefinitely.

Eden is charged with child abuse resulting in the deaths last summer of 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and her eight-year-old sister Hannah Marshall.

Their bodies were found in September 2017 in a car on a farm near Norwood, west of the Telluride ski resort town.

Investigators believe the group’s spiritual leader ordered the girls kept in a car without food or water as the others awaited the apocalypse.

Eden is accused of doing nothing to help the children.

The leader and the girls’ mother are charged with first-degree murder.

