Jared says: Everybody must ‘Work’

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The latest and brand new single release from Gospel Rap/Hip Hop artiste Jared is titled ‘Work’.

This single is targeting the youth as Jared proposes to encourage them to work on all aspects of their lives to achieve success. Whether trying to achieve greatness in finances, physical health and fitness, emotional battles and even their spiritual lives, they must Work at it.

Being a professional teacher at one of the leading primary schools in St. Lucia, he is very concerned about the increased apathy pervading the youth, which is clearly exemplified in their increased involvement in criminality, decreased productivity levels and a lack of full participation in church life or commitment to God. He, therefore, urges his listeners to Work.

The song sets out to encapsulate the teaching enshrined in Proverbs Chapter 12; Verse 24 which avers that “Diligent hands will rule, but laziness ends in forced labor”. The other scripture noted by Jared which this song brought to his mind at the time of composition is quoted from 1Timothy Ch 5; Verse 18 “Anyone who does not provide for their relatives and especially for their own household has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”

This new track was written by Jared and produced by LND and mixed and mastered by Cory Raggie of The Air Born Academy.

This young and talented Gospel Artiste, hopes that the listening public will embrace the message in this new song and be stimulated to get a grip on their lives which offers varying perspectives on the concept of ‘work’ and thus they will become agents of change in their communities.

‘Work’ is available on YouTube, Sound Cloud and other social media platforms.

By Jackie Cherebin-Weekes

Jackie O.

Coordinates for Jared as follows:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jared.music7/

YouTube: Iam Jared

Sound Cloud: Jared

Instagram: jared.music7

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-758-721-1846