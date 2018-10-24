Japan hints at supporting St. Vincent’s bid for a UN Security seat

Share This On:

(CMC) – Japan has hinted at the possibility of supporting the bid of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to become a non-permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council.

“I cannot say all that we are talking between governments, but what I can say is that both countries are in good cooperation” Daisuke Nakano, Tokyo’s director, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean Division, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said when asked if Tokyo would support Kingstown’s bid.

He said that Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was invited to Japan in August “and had a very fruitful meeting with our Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe”.

Following the talks, Gonsalves called on Japan to establish a strategic relationship with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)

“I want to see Japan not just as having an ordinary relationship with CARICOM. I want them to see it is in their strategic interest to be very much involved in the CARICOM countries,” he told a news conference in Kingstown on his return.

Gonsalves told reporters that during his bilateral discussions with Abe, “we identified a number of areas within the strategic fray which dovetail with Japan”.

Kingstown is ramping up its bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 period.

Gonsalves has expressed confidence that his government would secure the number of votes needed to represent the Latin American and Caribbean Group.

Nakano’s who met with journalists from the Caribbean and the Pacific Island under the Pacific-Caribbean Journalists Programme, said Japan wants to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, joining the ranks of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

He said that the reform of the United Nation’s Security Council is a very important topic for Tokyo and CARICOM.

The Japanese official said that as it relates to the UN Security Council, CARICOM nations are “playing with rules that were decided before they became independent” states.

He said Tokyo shares the concerns of CARICOM countries as Japan is an island state and is affected by many of the same issues that CARICOM nations face.

On the issue of climate change, Nakano said that this year, Japan has been affected by torrential rains and unusually powerful typhoons (cyclones), similar to those that impacted the Caribbean last year.

Asked what are the ways in which Japan and CARICOM nations are co-ordinating to realise reform of the UN Security Council, he said Japan, CARICOM and many other countries believe that text-based negotiations or talks is key.

He said that while Japan, CARICOM nations and other countries in the world are in favour of opening these talks, not so many countries support such a move.

Nakano said Tokyo does not believe that the structure decided 70 years ago can adequately deal with current realities.

Any reform of the Security Council would require the agreement of at least two-thirds of UN member states in a vote in the General Assembly, and must be ratified by two thirds of member states.