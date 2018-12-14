Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz get highest FIFA ranking

Share This On:

(CMC) – Fresh from their historic qualification for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France, the Jamaica Reggae Girlz now have another reason to celebrate after receiving their highest ever FIFA ranking.

They have moved up 11 places to the 53rd spot in the December edition.

The team made the jump after scoring victories Costa Rica, Cuba and Panama in the CONCACAF women’s championship in October.

They also moved from sixth to fifth place in CONCACAF and are now the highest ranked team from the Caribbean.

Assistant coach of the senior Reggae Girlz, Andrew Price, said the new ranking is a major achievement for the team.

“It’s no small feat they’re ranked at number 53; it’s a major achievement coming from 87 in the prior CONCACAF championships. So it shows the big steps and gains that we have made and we want to continue in the same vein,” Price said.

The top ten ranked teams in the world are: the United States, Germany, France, England, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Brazil.

Meanwhile the draw for the 2019 women’s world cup will be held on Saturday in Paris at 12 noon Jamaica time.

Jamaica is grouped alongside Argentina, Chile, Cameroon and South Africa.

President of the Jamaica Football Federation, Michael Ricketts will head the team’s delegation at the draw.