Jamaica’s Opposition Leader diagnosed with stage 3 curable colon cancer

By Jamaica Observer
April 7, 2020

Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips making his contribution to the budget debate on March 17, 2020 – Ian Allen photo

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Health evaluations of the Leader of the Opposition and President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, completed yesterday afternoon, April 6, by UHWI professor, Terrence Forrester, and consultant surgeon, Dr Mark Newnham, have resulted in a diagnosis of stage 3 curable colon cancer reports a just released statement from the PNP.

The release further stated:

Dr Phillips underwent complete and successful surgical removal of the cancer on March 23 and is now recovering comfortably at home.

Pathological examination of the specimen as well as staging procedures have resulted in this curable/stage 3 diagnosis. Dr Phillips will need further preventative treatment in the form of chemotherapy over the next few months, as an outpatient, as he continues his public duties.

Dr Phillips’ medical and surgical teams are optimistic of complete remission based on the worldwide experience of managing this stage.

The Leader of the Opposition will remain on leave for the next two weeks.

