Jamaica’s most wanted man shot and killed

(CMC) – Police said Jamaica’s most wanted man was shot and killed during a major military exercise in Richmond Hill, St. James, a suburban parish on the north-west end of the island.

They said Delano ‘Prekeh’ Wilmot, along with another alleged gangster, Richard Anderson, also known as ‘Cruz’, are accused of numerous crimes including multiple murders and shootings.

Police said Anderson escaped and have issued a warning to residents that not only is it a crime to harbour a fugitive, but it is also very dangerous as this individual is extremely violent and heavily armed.

The police have called on Anderson to turn himself in and called on residents to report any information or knowledge that they may have about his whereabouts.