Don't Miss
Have a news tip? Whatsapp us at +1 758 712 6700.

Jamaica’s most wanted man shot and killed

By CMC
November 12, 2018

 Share This On:

Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(CMC) – Police said Jamaica’s most wanted man was shot and killed during a major military exercise in Richmond Hill, St. James, a suburban parish on the north-west end of the island.

They said Delano ‘Prekeh’ Wilmot, along with another alleged gangster, Richard Anderson, also known as ‘Cruz’, are accused of numerous crimes including multiple murders and shootings.

Police said Anderson escaped and have issued a warning to residents that not only is it a crime to harbour a fugitive, but it is also very dangerous as this individual is extremely violent and heavily armed.

The police have called on Anderson to turn himself in and called on residents to report any information or knowledge that they may have about his whereabouts.

(3)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.