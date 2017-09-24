Jamaica’s most wanted ‘Duppy Film’ killed by police

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The man dubbed as Jamaica’s most wanted criminal, Marlon Perry, otherwise called ‘Duppy Film’, was killed by police a short while ago.

Head of Crime for the Police Area 5, Senior Superintendent Derrick Champagnie, has confirmed that Perry was killed in Port Morant, St Thomas.

One AK 47 Rifle and two pistols were reportedly recovered.

Perry is accused of killing Corporal Kenneth Davis and Constable Craig Palmer on December 22, 2015, and also for a string of shootings, rapes and other crimes.