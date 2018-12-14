Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson wins gold

Share This On:

(CMC) – Jamaica’s swimming champion Alia Atkinson won gold in the 50 metres breaststroke after clocking 29.05 seconds at the 2018 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou here on Wednesday.

Atkinson, who is the world record holder in the event with 28.56 seconds, defeated her arch rival, Lithuania’s Ruta Meiluyte, who won silver. Italy’s Martina Carraro clocked 29.59 seconds to win bronze.

It was a late birthday present for the swimming ace, who turned 30 on Tuesday.

“I am happy to finally get the gold in the 50m,” Atkinson said.

“There (are) a lot of stereotypes about age and I just turned 30 so it’s really cool to see the 30-year-olds still able to do it.”

It was Atkinison’s first gold medal in the event at the world championship. She won three silver medals in previous competitions.