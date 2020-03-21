Jamaica’s air and sea ports on lockdown for the next 14 days

(JAMAICA STAR) — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that Jamaica’s air and seaports will be closed to incoming passenger traffic, effective 11:59 pm Saturday, March 21, 2020, for a period of 14 days.

According to the Prime Minister, outgoing passengers and cargo will still be allowed, as outgoing passengers will be accommodated while flights are still operational.

The Prime Minister’s announcement comes following the confirmation of 3 new cases of the novel COVID-19 virus on the island.

The three new cases include a 38-year-old male US citizen who arrived on March 14 with a travel history from Boston; a 30-year-old female who arrived on March 17 with a travel history from New York; and a 60-year-old female retiree of Portland.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 19.

