Jamaicans Among 13 Held In Bahamas

By JAMAICA GLEANER
July 15, 2019

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Five Jamaicans were among 13 persons apprehended at sea in The Bahamas on Friday.

Officials report that officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Immigration Department were patrolling about 5:00 p.m. in West End, Grand Bahama when they intercepted a vessel with persons aboard.

They say the group consisted of five Jamaicans, two Chinese, two Colombians, two Haitians, one Lithuanian and one Bahamian.

They are arrested and turned over to the Department of Immigration, Freeport for further processing.

They are expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court this week.

