Jamaican woman in video being beaten by lover says she will not press charges

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 20, 2020

Since the beating, this couple has released a new video on social media professing their love for each other.

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – A Westmoreland woman seen in a viral video being punched repeatedly by her boyfriend has reportedly told police investigators that she does not wish to press criminal charges against him.

In a release issued on Thursday, the police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the Westmoreland police intervened in what it called a case of domestic violence.

The incident happened in Farm Pen district in the parish.

The CCU says both individuals were taken to a police station where they were questioned and the young woman said she did not wish to pursue the matter.

In the meantime, the Restorative Justice Unit for the parish, as well as the Conflict Resolution personnel have been asked to intervene.

The couple has since released a new video on social media, professing their love for each other.

In it, the male conceded that there was an altercation but said the first video was part of a “drama” that should not have been circulated.

