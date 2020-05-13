Jamaican student turns to porn for income due to COVID-19 crisis

Share This On:

Share Pin 52 Shares

Advertisement

(JAMAICA STAR) — A local college student is worrying less about her school fees for the next semester as she is earning an income by selling nude pictures and saucy videos of herself online.

The 24-year-old said the disruption of COVID-19 gave her time to create sufficient content for social media platform OnlyFans.

“I am currently single so it did not pose an issue relationship-wise. I have three semesters left and I really need the funds to finish college, so I really don’t regret doing it or even care about the backlash if there is any. It is really safe because it’s not like I am going out there to meet people to have sex with or anything. I only make nude videos and take nude pictures,” she said.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform where users can sell and/or purchase original content – typically of the pornographic variety.

To gain access to the racy content, an individual must pay a monthly subscription fee. With that access, subscribers can also send direct messages and ‘tip’ to get pictures or videos created on demand, according to their sexual tastes.

“I do go live at least three times per week, but my content is mostly videos and photographs. Images and videos are done in nudes and semi-nudes but lives are just for conversation purposes,” she said.

She said she has spent about US$1,000 to do her hair, make-up and photoshoots in preparation for her fans, but says she has already recouped those costs.

“There are models who make US$1 million per year so that is my goal. However, I will not abandon my education for this as I am just doing this to pay for my schooling,” she said.

Former exotic dancer CoCo DeThick has been a member of OnlyFans since August 2018 and said that it has been very profitable.

“There have been slow times but there are times when the traffic is really good. Once you promote yourself, you will have really good months but it does take a lot of work,” she said, noting that she has seen a rise in fans since COVID-19.

“Back when I signed up in 2018, there were a lot of girls in Jamaica who were bashing me and even leaking my stuff and some of them are the same persons who are signing up. So this pandemic has led to a lot of persons signing up because it is just a way to make extra funds. A lot of Jamaicans are coming on to be entertained as well.”

Lisa* says she was laid off from her catering job in March but says the platform has been giving her a chance to make up for lost income.

“Honestly, I always have nude pics of myself in my phone so getting paid for them is a plus for me. It isn’t always about the sexy pics because some of the men, and women too, are getting turned on by other parts of the body like my feet,” she said.

The 20-year-old who did her first upload in the second week of April, said that she has already made more than twice her regular J$32,000 salary.

“I don’t have a set pay but some of my viewers are good tippers while others are not so generous, but want me to do all type of things. I remember making almost US$500 in just a few hours, but another time I go on and I barely make US$100 but for the most part, it works in my favour,” she said.

*Name changed

( 1 ) ( 1 )