Jamaican parents lose two daughters in Florida motor-vehicle accident

(JAMAICA STAR) — A mother often knows when something is wrong with her children and this was the case for Annette Bennett, who lost her two daughters in a motor vehicle accident in Florida on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach in Florida, when the vehicle the two were travelling in collided with another vehicle.

Two-year-old Akeena Bennett died on the spot and five-year old Keanna Bennett was rushed to the Broward Health Medical Centre. She passed away on Monday afternoon.

A relative, Andrea Peart-Flores, said that Bennett and her husband Carlos were out of state at a family event and left the girls with their godmother.

On Sunday morning, she was taking them to church, but they did not make it.

“The mom is lost. She felt the pain before she even got the phone call. Her main words are like ‘The car seat, and they know how to strap themselves in’. The dad is just wrapped up in a blanket in the room,” Peart-Flores said.

Peart-Flores described the girls as a jovial duo who could put a smile on anyone’s face.

She said that they loved to sing and that was one of the things that brought them great joy.

“They love to do karaoke. They love to sing. They love to do things together,” she said.

The couple, who is from May Pen, Clarendon, has not been to their Florida home since the incident as they cannot stand going home and not seeing their children.

“They were her only two children. They are not in their home; they are in a church home. They cannot face home because of the presence of the pictures and the children’s clothes. They cannot face that, not right now,” she said.

She said that the family is seeking help at this time to bury the girls as they are trying to have the funeral in May Pen.

Anyone who is able to help the Annette and Carlos Bennett bury their children can donate to their GoFundMe account at :https://www.gofundme.com/my-children-are-gone

