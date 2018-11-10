Don't Miss
Jamaican nationals nabbed with drugs at North Carolina airport

By CMC
November 10, 2018

(CMC) — The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says two Jamaicans had been arrested at for attempting to smuggle more than six pounds of cocaine into the country with a street value of US$90,000.

It said that the two were arrested two days apart when they arrived at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and had more than clothes in their luggage.

They said in the first instance, an unidentified 26-year old Jamaican arrived here on a flight from Montego Bay and “during an inspection of his luggage, officers discovered a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine”.

The CBP said two days later on Tuesday; law enforcement officials “encountered a 37-year old Jamaican citizen arriving from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“During an inspection of his luggage, officers discovered a white powdery substance that also field-tested positive for cocaine,” CBP said.

CBP Acting Area Port Director Charlotte, Barry Chastain, said officers “continue to demonstrate daily vigilance and excellence in detecting those who would try to smuggle illegal narcotics.

“These arrests demonstrate CBP’s vigilance and dedication to securing the homeland and safeguarding our citizens,” he said.

Chastain said the two unidentified Jamaican were “arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.”

