Jamaican national jailed in Guyana for sharing sex-tape on WhatsApp

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — A 33-year-old Jamaican national was, on Friday May 31, 2019, sentenced to one year imprisonment for circulating a sex tape of his ex-girlfriend to his contacts on WhatsApp messenger.

Anthony Lynch called ‘Russian’ appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to one year imprisonment after pleading guilty to the charge.

Lynch admitted that on January 1, 2019, at Lot 20 East Ruimveldt, he knowingly, for the purpose of exposure, circulated obscene cinematographic videos by way of WhatsApp tending to corrupt public morals.

He was also charged for escaping from police custody at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown on January 7, 2019.

The other charge alleged that Lynch, after being permitted to stay in Guyana from November 16, 2016, to April 29, 2017, he overstayed until May 29, 2019.

The Jamaican national pleaded not guilty to the latter two charges and was remanded to prison until July 19, 2019.

According to reports, Lynch arrived in Guyana on November 16, 2016, and was granted five months stay in the country.

It was also reported that on January 1, 2019, Lynch shared a video of himself and his ex-girlfriend having intercourse and was later arrested and taken to CID headquarters.

Lynch escaped from police custody and was arrested on May 29, 2019, while the police were conducting a raid exercise in Georgetown.

