Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Jamaican national among several nabbed during immigration sweep

By CMC
December 24, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

(CMC) – The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says it has detained a Jamaican national among 17 people during a five-day enforcement operation.

ICE said the 20-year-old Jamaican “has multiple convictions for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and carrying firearms without a licence”.

The immigration enforcement agency said five of those apprehended were previously released by the city of Philadelphia “due to the sanctuary city policies” and that their crimes ranged from multiple DUIs (driving under the influence) to possession and intent to distribute heroin, as well as violating US immigration law.

“During this operation our officers were able to locate and apprehend more than a dozen individuals who have committed crimes in our country, while seeking sanctuary in our cities,” said ICE Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona Flores-Lund.

“One-third of these individuals could have been off our streets earlier; however, the city of Philadelphia believes that allowing criminals and drug dealers to roam freely in their communities outweighs cooperating with federal law enforcement,” she added.

ICE said it focuses its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.

“ICE deportation officers carry out targeted enforcement actions every day in locations around the country as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls,” the statement said.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.