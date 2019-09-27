Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Jamaican MP says rapists and paedophiles should lose their balls

By Sashana Small
September 26, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share86
86 Shares

MP Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right)

(JAMAICA STAR) — Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, member of parliament (MP) for West Rural St Andrew, believes that Jamaica should model Ukraine in castrating persons convicted of raping or molesting children.

The European country recently passed a law that allows for the forcible chemical castration of men who have been found guilty of raping or sexually molesting minors.

Chemical castration is the injection of anti-androgen drugs consisting of chemicals that reduce libido and sexual activity.

Cuthbert-Flynn believes that a similar law here in Jamaica would serve as a deterrent for rapists and paedophiles.

“Last year alone, we heard of over 470 rape cases, and some of these women and girls were murdered. A strong message must be sent to the men who believe it’s an accepted crime against our girls and women,” she said. “The rape and murder against Shantae Skyers in my constituency showed me the barefaced, cowardly act up-close and personal and has strengthened my views on rapists. I believe they should be punished with the full force of the law,” she told THE WEEKEND STAR.

Cuthbert-Flynn also pointed out that while some rapists and paedophiles serve their time in prison, women and children who are raped are left to deal with the trauma for the rest of their lives.

“The victims have to live with this horrible crime against them, and yet, the rapist gets a second chance to rape again, either by getting paroled or being given a light sentence,” she said.

She noted that after being released from prison, rapists often go back to the same communities where the victims are.

According to Cuthbert-Flynn, stronger measures are needed to deter sex criminals.

“We must see longer prison sentences for rapists, and serial rapists must get life sentences or castration,” she said.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share86
86 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.