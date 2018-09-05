Jamaican man caught in US 16 years after allegedly killing sister, ex-lover

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – A Jamaican man has been apprehended in the United States 16 years after he is believed to have shot to death his sister and an ex-girlfriend.

Andre Neverson, now 54, was tracked to a house in Connecticut and taken into custody, the New York Daily News reported citing police sources.

Investigators believe that on July 8, 2002, Neverson twice shot his older sister Patricia Neverson, 39, during an argument over money inside their Crown Heights home in Brooklyn, New York.

The following day, he reportedly picked up his female companion, Donna Davis, at the college, she was attending in Queens, New York.

Authorities believe she had ended the relationship.

Davis’ body was found among overgrown weed in a Brooklyn lot.

It has not been determined when he will be transferred to New York to face charges.

According to the newspaper, Neverson’s mother, Erine Neverson, said her son deserved the death penalty for allegedly killing his sister.

“I want them to catch him before I die. I want to ask him how he could do that to his sister,” the newspaper quoted the elderly woman as saying in 2007.

Erine Neverson reportedly died in 2009.

Before the 2002 incidents, Andre Neverson had served five years in prison for attempted murder after he was reportedly convicted for shooting the uncle of another ex-girlfriend, the New York Daily News reports.

The newspaper says Neverson was deported to Jamaica after his release from prison but illegally re-entered the US shortly after.