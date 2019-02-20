Jamaican man accused of theft, granted bail

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 19, CMC – A Jamaican man accused of selling a fishing boat and engine that did not belong to him was granted US$40,000 bail when he appeared in court last week.

Charged with theft is fisherman and construction worker, Chevon Russell.

However, he was not required to plead when he appeared before Prosecutors allege that between December 2017 and January 2018, the accused made a verbal arrangement with another fisherman on the island of Virgin Gorda who is said to be the rightful owner of the boat and engine in question.

The court heard that the arrangement was that Russell would utilise the vessel to fish and in turn, he would do odd jobs for the complainant.

The court heard that after making the arrangement, the complainant no longer saw the vessel. It is alleged that when he questioned the accused, Russell said something went wrong on the boat and it was undergoing repairs in Tortola.

The boat was eventually found on Tortola in another person’s backyard, the person claimed they had purchased it from Russell.

The vessel and the engine were subsequently seized.

Russell, who is unrepresented, denied the claim and is scheduled to return to court on March 7.