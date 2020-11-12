Jamaican man, 65, found guilty of gun crimes, robbery dies in custody before sentencing

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — An elderly man who was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for gun-related crimes has died in police custody.

Dudley Watt, 65, reportedly collapsed inside a lock-up at Central Police Station, in downtown Kingston, yesterday.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Earlier this month, Watt was convicted for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as robbery with aggravation, according to the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM).

He was scheduled to be sentenced on November 13.

Denyelle Anderson, Senior Public Relations Officer at INDECOM, said Watt complained that he was experiencing shortness of breath before other inmates alerted cops.

Police sources said the elderly man was worried about the sentence.

Anderson said Watt has been in custody since October last year.

Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with renal failure and has been getting treatment, she disclosed.

INDECOM has started a probe into the incident and has already recorded statements from other inmates at the lock-up.

Anderson said the agency is awaiting the result of a port-mortem on Watt’s cause of death.

