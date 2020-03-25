Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Jamaican hotel workers stranded in the US

By Jamaica Observer
March 25, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

A United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take-off from Denver International Airport last Wednesday as airlines struggle with reduced passenger loads due to the spread of coronavirus. A group of Jamaican hotel workers booked to leave on a United Airlines flight have been stuck in New Jersey. They will not be allowed to return home until the Jamaican Government reopens international airports closed since 11:59 Saturday night for 14 days. (Photo: AP)

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Twenty-seven Jamaican contract workers are currently stranded at Newark International Airport in New Jersey after their flight to Montego Bay was cancelled this morning.

The cancellation was the third by United Airlines, on which they were booked to travel from Newark to Montego Bay in the past two days.

It was not clear, however, if the airline had any other choice than cancel the flight, given that the Jamaican Government at 11:59 Saturday night closed the country’s international airports to incoming flights, as part of Government’s measures to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.

The contract workers were travelling from the State of West Virginia where they were employed in the hospitality industry. However, the resorts where they worked were forced to close following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another group of 15 Jamaicans who were employed to hotels in Boston, Massachusetts, and nine who are in Chicago, Illinois, have also been affected and are stranded in the United States.

Jamaica’s Consul General to New York Alison Wilson told the Jamaica Observer that her office was “in the process of doing whatever is possible to help those stranded in New Jersey”.

Said Wilson: “Where possible arrangements are being made to find accommodation with relatives in the tri-Sate area of New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.” Wilson said that she is also working with Jamaican Diaspora leaders and organisations to find accommodation for those who will need to be accommodated for the next 14 days. She says if the consulate is able to help in that regard she would urge the workers to “use the [14-day] period to plan the way forward”.

Responding to questions about challenges faced by some Jamaicans who are unable to get flights home and who are concerned that the time granted to remain in the US on their visitor’s visa could soon expire, Wilson said the issue is being handled by Ambassador Audrey Marks and the Jamaican Embassy in Washington.

Wilson, meanwhile, has appealed to Jamaicans here “not to call the consulate unless [it is] for really important information”. She said the office has been “overwhelmed with non-essential calls” in recent days, which has been taking a toll on staff.

She said that in the coming days the consulate would only be able to deal with individuals by appointment only, urging the public to utilise its website at www.congenjamaica-ny.org.

Meantime, Wilson said that the staff member who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week is on the mend and doing well.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.