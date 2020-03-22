Jamaican gov’t delays incoming passenger restrictions for some Jamaicans until March 24

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The Government has changed the order restricting incoming passengers at air and sea ports making exceptions for some Jamaicans.

As a result, airline crew and certain categories of Jamaicans overseas like ship workers and people who commenced travel before March 20 will now be allowed until March 24 to return home instead of 11.59 p.m on March 21.

The restrictions are part of the Government’s strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

However, according to an order signed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaicans will have go into 14 days home quarantine on arrival in the island.

Here are the categories of people who will now be allowed up to March 24 to return home:

1. Jamaicans employed in contract work programmes between the Government of Jamaica and foreign government or private sector entities.

2. Jamaicans employed overseas and arriving home in groups from the country of employment.

3. Jamaican holders of seaman certificates.

4. Airline crew whose admission is required to facilitate the arrival and departure of aircraft permitted by the Government.

5. Any Jamaican whose travel to Jamaica commenced on or before March 20 to arrive in Jamaica on or before March 23, 2020.

6. Jamaicans whose trips were booked and confirmed on or before March 20 with the arrival date on or before March 23.

7. Any other person or category of persons authorised by the minister with responsibility for immigration subject to Cabinet approval.

Conditions for allowing Jamaicans entry up March 24.

1. Must be placed under home quarantine for 14 days or in a facility as directed by an authorised officer.

2. Must provide to the chief immigration officer before boarding, the address where he/she will remain during quarantine.

3. Must provide the telephone number at which he/she may be contacted in Jamaica.

4. Must provide the residential address and telephone number of his/her next of kin.

Can persons under quarantine leave Jamaica before the 14-day period ends?

Based on the order, people in quarantine may leave the island before the end of the 14-day period if they do not show any symptoms of the coronavirus.

If they develop symptoms during the quarantine period, they should immediately contact the Health Ministry (Toll Free: 888 – ONE – LOVE that’s 888 – 663 – 5683)

