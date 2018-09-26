Jamaican government approves visa waiver with Russia

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Cabinet has approved an amendment to the agreement between the Government and the Russian Federation for the waiver of visa requirements for periods not exceeding 90 days per annum.

Speaking at today’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator Ruel Reid, pointed out that the initial agreements of 2013 and 2014 had set out varying visiting periods of 30 to 90 days.

The minister said the waiver will allow mutual visits of citizens of Jamaica and the Russian Federation to facilitate tourism and business purposes for periods not exceeding 90 days per annum.

Reid noted that drafting instructions have been issued to effect the necessary changes.

The minister pointed out that more details will be provided on the implementation.