Jamaican gets 10 years in BVI prison for attempting to kill friend following dispute over $60

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(BVI NEWS) — Jamaica national Nickail Chambers has been slapped with prison sentences amounting to more than 20 years for his one-man role in the attempted murder of his former schoolmate back in 2017.

Chambers was sentenced to 11 years and three months for ‘use of firearm with intent to endanger life’ and 10 years in prison for the attempted murder charge.

The sentences are to run concurrently, which would see him spending no more than 11 years and three months incarcerated.

The court ruled for his sentences to begin from July 22 2017 — the date that he was first placed on remand.

In handing down the sentence on Friday, Justice Ann-Marie Smith said the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating ones.

She said the fact that the firearm is still at large, the shooting was premeditated, multiple shots were fired in the public domain, and his previous convictions were considered as aggravating factors.

What the court heard happened

The court heard that in June 2017, Chambers and Cory Prince were arguing over $60 Prince reportedly owed Chambers.

An altercation ensued between the two and onlookers had to intervene to break up the fight that had turned bloody in Belle Vue.

The pair were separated, and Prince returned to work in Fort Hill.

Sometime later, Chambers was reportedly spotted riding on a scooter past Prince’s workplace.

The court further heard that Chambers returned in a vehicle armed with a loaded firearm to the establishment and discharged several rounds towards Prince.

Prince fled the scene, and the matter was subsequently reported to the police. Chambers subsequently turned himself into police, and he was later charged.

CCTV footage from the establishment placed him as the gunman, the court heard.

( 0 ) ( 0 )