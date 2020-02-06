Don't Miss
Jamaican fugitive accused of murder, sexual assault to be extradited

By Jamaica Gleaner
February 6, 2020

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Jamaican Leroy Headley is to be extradited to the United States to stand trial for second degree murder and sexual assault.

Thirty-nine-year-old Headley, who also went by the name Owen Ewen, waived his right to an extradition hearing he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested by the Fugitive Apprehension Team about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 2 along the Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, Westmoreland.

The police say he was a taxi operator and resided in Green Island, Hanover.

Last November, Headley was added to the US Marshals Service’s most wanted men list and offered a reward of up to $25,000 for his arrest.

It is reported that on May 3, 2018, Headley allegedly shot and killed 33-year-old Anako Lumumba, the mother of his two children, in their home in South Burlington, Vermont.

“Leroy Headley’s alleged crimes have earned him a spot on this exclusive list we reserve for fugitives we consider the worst of the worst,” said US Marshals Service Director Donald Washington at the time.

“We want his elevation to 15 Most Wanted to send a message that our investigation to find him is a top priority. We will use every available resource to bring him to justice,” Washington added.

