Jamaican businessman Yohan Chin was lured to Trinidad and kidnapped: source

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) Four days after Jamaican businessman Yohan Chin returned to this country on April 10 he was snatched by kidnappers after being lured to the island under the pretence of sealing a new business deal.
A well-placed intelligence source explained that Chin had a medicinal license in Canada to distribute marijuana to people with illnesses. His family also has a chain of businesses in that country and his homeland Jamaica.
“We learned that he had been looking for additional land to cultivate the product for his business and someone called him while he was out the country and told him that they could assist him in finding land to do this. It’s no coincidence that when he returned to negotiate the deal that he was taken four days later,” said the intelligence source.
Well placed immigration sources informed Sunday Guardian that Chin returned to the country aboard a Liat flight. The source also explained that Chin travelled regularly having left the country at least nine times last year.
Chin, who owns a home at Monica Drive, Block Four, Palmiste where he resides when in Trinidad, was taken by men dressed as police officers who stormed his home at five o’clock on the morning of April 14, last month.
A business partner only reported the kidnapping two days later and was also questioned by police twice during the ongoing investigation. The partner was spoken to by authorities a second time early last week, just two days before Chin’s family posted an ad in two daily newspapers pleading with his captors to contact them to “complete the negotiations” for his safe release.
His captors had demanded a $US 6 million ransom for his release. Chin was allowed to speak to a business partner two days after he was snatched and told him to sell his Porsche Panamera worth close to a million dollars, as well as a Mercedes Benz estimated to be about the same value, and a parcel of land in Cunupia. Chin also requested that his partner organise $400,000 in cash and not involve the police.
As the weeks have dragged on, the police trail in locating Chin has gone cold. Leads have dried up. Investigators though have their suspicions about a particular gang they believe hatched this nefarious plan.
The plan to grab Chin, according to the intelligence source, was “well planned and executed” and his kidnappers felt the best chance of grabbing Chin was at his Palmiste home.
Intelligence and police sources said that the kidnappers who demanded a US multi-million dollar ransom have been careful about how they communicate. “There has been virtual dead air on the phones and they’re communicating through old school methods and they are giving very little away,” explained a law enforcement source assisting in the investigation.
This has posed its challenges for the police who are unable to say with any certainty where Chin might have been kept at one point or the other.
Law enforcement sources revealed that the particular gang involved in this kidnapping had very close links with murdered gang leader and criminal mastermind Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis who was shot dead outside his Enterprise car wash at Freedom Street.
This gang, police sources also confirmed, was also involved in the murder of Sheldon Sukhdeo, the brother of slain drug dealer Sheron Sukhdeo.
Following the police interrogation of Chin’s business partner last week, he has since changed his car and gone into hiding. Chin’s family is living in hope that at the end of this ordeal he will be released alive.