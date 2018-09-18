Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Jamaican athlete shot dead

By Jamaica Observer
September 18, 2018
Share4
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

 

Kavon Nelson

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Quarter-miler Kavon Nelson was reportedly gunned down at his home on MacVille Terrace in Kingston this morning.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that gunmen invaded Nelson’s home some time after midnight and shot him. The 25-year-old athlete was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

When contacted, the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) was unable to provide details.

Nelson was a member of the Akan Track Club at the time of his death. His training partner, world championship medallist, Javon Francis took to social media to express his grief about Nelson’s death.

“RIP to my best friend, otherwise my training partner,” Francis posted on his Facebook page this morning. “I never know this day would come. You are a brother to me and someone who love and care but I just want to say I love you from the bottom of my heart you will still be in my heart bro.”

(0)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  2. Child of king
    September 18, 2018 at 10:09 PM

    RIP wow why are our young men being gun down like this. God help us😭🙏🏾

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.