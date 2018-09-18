Jamaican athlete shot dead

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Quarter-miler Kavon Nelson was reportedly gunned down at his home on MacVille Terrace in Kingston this morning.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that gunmen invaded Nelson’s home some time after midnight and shot him. The 25-year-old athlete was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

When contacted, the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) was unable to provide details.

Nelson was a member of the Akan Track Club at the time of his death. His training partner, world championship medallist, Javon Francis took to social media to express his grief about Nelson’s death.

“RIP to my best friend, otherwise my training partner,” Francis posted on his Facebook page this morning. “I never know this day would come. You are a brother to me and someone who love and care but I just want to say I love you from the bottom of my heart you will still be in my heart bro.”