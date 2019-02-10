Jamaican athlete in stable condition after collapsing in race: official

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Ray Flynn, the agent of National record holder in the men’s 5000 metres, Kemoy Campbell, told The Sunday Gleaner last night that the runner was in stable condition after he collapsed at the Millrose Games in New York.

Campbell was competing in the 3000m at the annual event at The Armory in New York. The Jamaican collapsed during the race close to the finish line and was attended to on the infield by medical professionals.

The meet was brought to a temporary halt on the insistence of the crowd, and he had to be revived by defibrillator and stretchered off the track before he was taken to Presbyterian Columbia Medical Centre, where he is being treated.

“He is in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) but he is doing better because they are stabilising him,” Flynn said.

“We were all shocked to see what happened, but thank God, he is doing better. He has his girlfriend and his brother beside him,” Flynn said.

Garth Gayle, general secretary of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, said: “I am informed that Kemoy Campbell has fallen ill while running in the United States. We hope that it is not bad and that he will be able to recover and resume his representation for Jamaica.”

Campbell ran 13.20.39 for the national record in the 5000m in 2015. Two years later, he set national records in the 10,000m (28.06.40) and the 3000m, 7.41.87.

At the same meet, Natoya Goule followed her national record breaking effort in the 1000m two weeks ago with a national indoor record in the women’s 800 in 1.59.13. She was second behind American Ajee Wilson, who broke her national record with her 1.58.60.

BELOW IS A MORE DETAILED REPORT ON THE RACE FROM THE UK GUARDIAN

Jamaican distance runner Kemoy Campbell was taken to the hospital on Saturday after he collapsed and stopped breathing during the men’s 3,000m at the Millrose Games in New York.

Campbell, 28, was acting as the pace-setter during the sixth lap when he fell off the banked track into the infield near where the men’s shot put competition was under way.

Spectators watching from trackside and the balcony in the southwest corner of the Armory screamed in vain for the race to stop while track officials tried to resuscitate the 2016 Olympian until the arrival of paramedics, who performed CPR and treated him with an automated external defibrillator as he lay immobile.

Once the men’s 3,000m was completed despite the chaotic scene unfolding by the second turn, the meet was suspended for about a half hour as police and EMTs continued to treat Campbell.

An eyewitness said the former University of Arkansas star, who competed in the 5,000m at the Rio Olympics and has been hailed as Jamaica’s first world-class distance runner, was breathing and showing a pulse but still unconscious when he was carried out of the arena on a stretcher and transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center across the street in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.