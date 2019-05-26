Jamaican artiste Shenseea signs first major international record deal with Interscope

Share This On:

Pin +1 50 Shares

(JAMAICA STAR) — Having always envisioned a career on the international level, dancehall artiste Shenseea may be one step closer to making that dream a reality.

Not only did the artiste land a huge collaboration with international, Grammy-nominated rapper Tyga, but the ‘Shenyeng Boss’ also signed her first major international record deal. Shenseea is now the first Jamaican artiste to be signed to American label Interscope Records.

She told THE WEEKEND STAR that this new partnership will see her taking her career to the next level.

“It feels really amazing (being part of Interscope). They are so hard-working and dedicated to music entirely. I feel like family there, and I can’t wait to work more with them. This is just the beginning of what my team and I have in store. We have many more projects to come, so I want the fans to stay tuned,” she said.

Shenseea joins a list of highly successful international acts signed to Interscope Records, which is owned by Universal Music Group through its Interscope Geffen A&M imprint. Some of the artistes on the label are Ellie Goulding, Sting, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, hip-hop group Rae Sremmurd, The Black Eyed Peas, rappers Juice Wrld, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Shenseea and Tyga’s song, Blessed, was released on Wednesday morning, and it gained more than one million views in its first 24 hours. Despite racking up the views, some social media users have been blasting Shenseea for deviating from her dancehall roots. Others pointed out that had it not been for Tyga’s input, the song would have been a ‘miss’.

UNDAUNTED

Shenseea is, however, undaunted. The entertainer explained that making it on the international scene requires that she switches things up from time to time.

“What people have to say about me doesn’t bother me. As long as they are talking, that’s all I need. I know who I am and what I want. Therefore, regardless of the opinions of others, I will continue to do what’s best for me and my career,” she said.

“The track is not 100 per cent dancehall, but if I wanted it to be such then it would be like my regular catalogue. I am going international, and singing straight dancehall songs will not do that. Not everyone can understand our dialect. I’m looking to target a wider audience, and so far, it’s working. I hope our people can see how good this track is for dancehall and the country. I want everybody to just unite and support this because I know this song is gonna become global.”

Shenseea added that despite some negative responses, the overall response to the track has been overwhelming. She said she knew from the moment the song was complete it would be a hit.

“It’s been crazy! The feedback is great, especially from international artistes and fans of music. It’s rising and spreading very fast. I’m excited and tired at the same time because now I have to keep up with this pace,” she said.

“We (Rvssian and Shenseea) did the song in Miami in one day. We were feeling someone else on the track, so we were brainstorming some names and we came up with Tyga. We sent it to him, and he loved it and decided to jump on it. We met the same day of the video, and he’s a very hard-working person. Just like me, he’s determined for greatness, and I really admire that.”

This is Shenseea’s second taste of international success in the past year, as she was featured on Christina Aguilera’s 2018 album, Liberation, on the track, Right Moves.

( 0 ) ( 0 )