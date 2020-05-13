Jamaican artiste Romeich treats 22 women for Mother’s Day

Share This On:
(JAMAICA STAR) — When the coronavirus first started to affect Jamaicans back in March, Romeich Major was one of the first influencers to jump-start give-back initiatives. To date, the artiste manager and businessman has helped more than 700 families with essential items. On Mother’s Day, Major and his team at Romeich Entertainment gifted 22 mothers with cash, groceries, and other essential items.
Major told THE STAR that having seen first-hand how many mothers struggle to provide for their children daily, he wanted to make the burden easier for some, especially on a day like Mother’s Day.
A SPECIAL WEEKEND
“It was a special weekend, and so I wanted to reach out and see if I could put a smile on some more faces. I said I wanted to help 20 mothers, and I ended up helping 22, and based on the reactions, I’m sure we made their day a lot easier,” he said. “All of them were happy. Some we helped with food items. Others, we helped to clear up some bills for them. Some just wanted some money to do something special on the day. Others wanted baby items. This one person wanted a baby walker, and so I bought it for her. Whatever the need was, we tried to meet it because every mother should feel special, especially on the day dedicated to them.”
Major said he understood that with the coronavirus running rampant in Jamaica, the usual celebrations for many on Mother’s Day had been thwarted. Still, he wanted to make sure the day was still special.
“We wanted to show that in spite of what’s happening, we still appreciate mothers and the work they do,” he said. “Me just did wah make sure say dem see di love same way.”
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Entertainment
- Rapper 6ix9ine’s $200k donation to children’s charity rejected
- Johann “Yogi” Deterville: The island boy scribbling on the pages of pop music
- Millie Small: My Boy Lollipop singer dies aged 72
- Haiti based musician and producer Werley Nortreus received music award from Atlas Elite Entertainment
- Musical phenomenon Lagoon Wavey performs at online Jazz Festival Saint Lucia
- Dexta Daps released from police custody
- Motto donates to COVID-19 fight
- Irrfan Khan, ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor, dead at 53
- Chevelle Franklyn drops dual release “Go in Your Strength” and bonus track “iPrevail” to inspire hope during COVID-19