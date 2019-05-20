Jamaican Ackaisha Green who returned ATM cash receives $1.2 million, praises from senators

Share This On:

Pin +1 17 Shares

(ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE) — As the famous phrase of Benjamin Franklin goes, ‘honesty is the best policy’.

Ackaisha Green, the 24-year-old Jamaican mother of two, who returned a bag containing millions of dollars in cash she found at an automated teller machine (ATM) in downtown Kingston last April, has proven that this English proverb has plenty merit.

J. Wray & Nephew Limited (JWN) on Tuesday, May 14 presented a cheque for 1.2 million Jamaican dollars to Green for her honesty.

This donation from the Jamaican rum-making giant adds to the numerous other donations from individuals and companies, including Digicel and Heart Trust/NTA, that Green has received since her good deed went viral.

“I would just like to say honesty pays off,” Green is quoted as saying by Loop Jamaica.

According to reports, $1 million is set aside for Green’s two sons, Jevanie, 8, and Joshua, 2; $100,000 is in food vouchers, and the other $100,000 is to assist her in a business venture and to purchase a much-needed refrigerator.

During the presentation held at JWN’s offices, another Jamaican corporate giant, Nestle, also announced that it will provide a year’s supply of milk products to her children.

According to Loop, JWN Managing Director, Jean-Philippe Beyer, told Green that the company places “a great deal of value on integrity, and what you did is a very good example for this country”.

The company’s Director of Public Affairs and Sustainability, Tanikie McClarthy Allen, promised that the company will follow-up on the donation to ensure that Green and her sons are “progressing”.

In expressing gratitude to JWN, Digicel, Heart Trust/NTA and others, who have reached out to her, Green said she will not waste this second opportunity to advance her education and pursue betterment for her children.

“I wasn’t expecting anything because the money wasn’t mine, so to get all of this, many thanks, not only you guys, but to everybody who has reached out; J. Wray & Nephew, Digicel, Heart Trust and the rest of people and the pastor at cathedral; I just want to say thanks. This will benefit a far way, going back to school and seeing that I have several debts with the kids going to school,” Green was quoted as saying by Loop news.

Green’s honesty was also praised by senators in Jamaica on Friday, May 17, according to the Jamaica Gleaner.

“Your actions will now inspire young people that they have a choice and the best choice is always to do the right thing,” said Donna Scott-Mottley, leader of opposition business in the senate.

“She is doing the right thing when no one is watching. What I find fascinating about this story is that she was desperately in need. Her house had just burnt down two weeks before and she had lost everything. She had to borrow $200 from her mother that morning,” Senator Scott-Mottley said.

Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith, the leader of government business in the senate, said in the Gleaner report: “What you have done without even realising is stimulating a new conversation across Jamaica about honesty. It is one of the most simple and fundamental values and you now embody it for a whole lot of Jamaicans.”

( 9 ) ( 0 )