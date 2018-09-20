Jamaica: Young pastor shot dead in church

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — James Johnson, a young minister of the popular Church of God of Prophecy at 41 Old Harbour Road in St Catherine was gunned down this evening while teaching a class at the church.

According to the police’s Corporate Communication Unit, Johnson, a 29 year-old pastor from Union Estate in the parish, was reportedly in the middle of teaching a class about 5:00 pm when a lone gunman entered and shot him several times.

There has, this evening, been an outpouring of grief on social media for Johnson who was reportedly the only son for his mother.