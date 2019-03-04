Jamaica: Woman wants back money paid for failed American family trip

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A woman, who reportedly collected £4,000 and $140,000 from a woman to make reservation for her and her family to travel from London, England to New York in the United States but failed to do so, is scheduled to return to court on May 6, to pay over half of the amount to the complainant.

Charged with fraudulent conversion is Nicola Semester.

The court heard that sometime in 2015, Semester presented herself as a travel agent with World Ventures and collected monies from the complainant to make the reservation for her and her family to travel from London to New York but did not make the reservation and failed to return the complainant’s money to date.

The court heard that the money was sent to Semester through Western Union and by way of wire transfer through the bank and that the complainants had the proof.

“I am sorry, she paid £4,000 to travel from London to New York?” Senior Parish Judge Vaughn Smith asked on Thursday after the allegations were outlined in court.

“Sometimes some persons have money to spend,” the prosecutor answered.

Attorney Shantez Stewart, who represented theaccused, then told the court that while his client was categorically denying the allegations, it was a matter that can be mediated.

“Is it that we agree that this sum was taken from the complainant?” the judge asked.

Stewart, while explaining that his instructions were limited said that both parties were close and that the allegations were more complex that they appeared to be.

The lawyer was then asked to consult with his client regarding compensation and afterwards told the court that Semester was asking for 120 days to complete the repayment.

But the complainant told the court that she would prefer to get back her money in one payment as she has been waiting for a long time.

However, in the end they both came to an agreement that payment will be made in two instalments with the complainant bringing half of the money on the next court date.

Semester’s bail was then extended.