Jamaica: Woman pleads guilty to stealing baby from Victoria Jubilee Hospital

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Peta-Gay Ffrench, the woman accused of stealing a baby from Victoria Jubilee Hospital on January 8, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared in the Supreme Court a short while ago.

She is to be sentenced on September 19.

The 27-year-old woman, who is from Harkers Hall in St Catherine, was taken into custody on February 5 when she turned up at the Registrar General’s Department in Twickenham Park, St Catherine, attempting to register a baby.

A subsequent DNA test confirmed on February 7 that the baby belonged to a couple whose child was snatched from the hospital.

She was charged with child stealing on February 11.

