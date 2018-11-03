Don't Miss
Jamaica: Woman injured in blaze set by ex-lover in Mocho, Clarendon dies

By Jamaica Observer
November 3, 2018

Rosalee Campbell was severely burnt after her ex-lover allegedly torched her house in Mocho, Clarendon, on Wednesday.

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The woman who was injured in the blaze in Mocho, Clarendon, Wednesday after her ex-lover chopped her mother several times and set their house on fire, killing her 16-year-old brother, has died.

Rosalee Campbell, 24, succumbed to her injuries yesterday morning.

Campbell was severely burnt after her jealous ex-lover allegedly torched her home in Stewarton, killing her brother Leroy Hamilton and injuring her 53-year-old mother.

Before setting the house on fire, Campbell’s ex-lover, who was later identified by the police as 41-year-old Craig Lawrence after he was found in a section of the community hanging from a tree, forced himself into the house after he was refused entry.

The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said the incident took place about 2:25 am.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the community on Wednesday, residents claimed that Lawrence and Campbell had frequent quarrels.

