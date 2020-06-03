Jamaica: Woman charged with murder after allegedly pouring hot oil on taxi driver

Share This On:
(JAMAICA GLEANER) — A 32-year-old St Andrew woman is now on a murder charge after allegedly dousing a taxi operator with hot oil during a domestic dispute.
The police are yet to finalise a date for the first court appearance of the accused, Melissa Sinclair of East King’s House Road.
The police say on May 14, Sinclair and 38-year-old Orville Pitter, also of East King’s House Road, had a dispute around 11:30 in the morning.
According to the police, during the dispute, Sinclair poured hot oil on Pitter causing severe burns.
He was taken to hospital and died just over a week later on May 25.
