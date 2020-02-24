Jamaica: Woman charged for stabbing common-law husband in face

Share This On:
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division arrested and charged a woman with wounding with intent on Friday, February 21.
She is 38-year-old Yanique Jackson of Braeton, Portmore in St Catherine.
According to the police, about 10:30 am on Monday, January 13, Jackson, who had a common-law relationship with the complainant, had a dispute at the Pearnel Charles Arcade in downtown Kingston, when she used a knife to stab the complainant in his face.
The police were alerted, an investigation launched, and Jackson was arrested and charged.
Her court date has not been finalised.
(0)(0)
More Caribbean Stories
- Statement of condolence on the passing of Mr. Brendon Browne February 24, 2020
- Guyana: Teen girl commits suicide after alleged sexual assault February 24, 2020
- Jamaica: Bahamian man on money laundering charges fined $1.3 million February 24, 2020
- Belize: Cops launch investigation of former minister February 24, 2020
- Dominica: Government assures revellers about TB spread February 24, 2020
- Jamaica: 1-y-o shot by gunmen – Mother says she may never walk February 24, 2020
- Trinidad: Judge warns of $3M fine for weed in schools February 24, 2020
- Trinidad: Woman dies in crash after all-night prayer vigil February 24, 2020
- Gunfire rocks Haitian capital in Carnival police protest February 24, 2020