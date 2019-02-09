Jamaica: Wife leaves pastor seen in video with dildo in his mouth

(JAMAICA STAR) — Three months after ‘pastor’ Jean Clarke was seen in a video with a sex toy in his mouth, the man of God says the backlash continues to be unimaginable.

Clarke, originally from Jeffrey Town, St Mary, says the video has cost him his wife, and has led to his income from bus preaching drying up.

“She leave outa de house an gone. Is me one leave deh. I want her to come back because me an har been coming from a mighty long way,” Clarke said yesterday.

He said that while some of his family members are glad she’s gone because “har face kinda look funny”, he misses her.

Clarke, one of several lay pastors who preaches on buses in the Corporate Area, attained notoriety last year after a video surfaced of him wrapping his lips around a dildo. He has since been given the unfortunate label as the ‘dildo’ pastor.

The 62-year-old said that he has been feeling depressed since the incident. He said was tricked into performing on the sex toy.

“It wasn’t by my fault that I go there. They called me for prayer. Some girls and boys were there, they jook me down with a gun and have me in the place doing what I am not to do,” he explained.

‘SET HIM UP’

He said that while being held against his will, the spirit spoke to him and told him to be humble.

“Them force mi an mi neva waa them kill mi, suh mi dweet,” he said.

Clarke said that the persons who “set him up”, wanted to do it for a long time.

“Because I preach on the bus about them, ‘it is wrong for a man to lie with a man and woman to lie with a woman’, them waa frame mi and ketch mi pon video,” Clarke said.

“People are embarrassing me on the road. They tek all stone fi lick me. Dem tek up all board fi lick mi down because they don’t understand the grounds of it,” Clarke said. “Even today while I was coming, some guys attack me on the bus and a seh ‘A uno pastor man mek things look bad pon odda pastor’.”

Clarke said even some family members no longer want to have anything to do with him.

“My sister called me and say she finished with me. My brother-in-law say him nuh have nuttin fi do with me. My nephew get fed up … everybody is like dem just wrap up against me,” he said.

Clarke said that his earning has been minimised since the publication of the video.

“Since this thing go down, people try to hold tight, them not willing to let off like first time as how they use to … . Sometimes a day, I will make up to $3,000. Sometimes I make a $4,000, sometimes I make $1,500, $1,600. Now I’m not making nothing. Nuh body nuh waa gi mi nothing. I want to clear my name now because nobody not giving me nothing,” he said.

Clarke is adamant that he will not give up his bus ministry.

“Even though mi still a cry inna me heart, mi still go out an preach and explain to the people what they did to me; mi still a win souls,” Clarke said.