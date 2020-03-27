Don't Miss

Jamaica: Vybz Kartel to be sanctioned over Instagram Live stream from prison

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 27, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The Department of Correctional Services says sanctions are to be laid against murder convict Adidja Palmer, better known as Vybz Kartel, following the seizure of contraband in his cell.

Penalties are also to be imposed against other inmates over similar recoveries.

The department says it was prompted to conduct a raid of cells after receiving reports that Kartel was involved in a live stream on a popular social media platform.

The matter is being investigated.

The department underscores that these actions are taken seriously and efforts are being made to limit a reoccurrence.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.