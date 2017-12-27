Jamaica voted world’s leading cruise, wedding destination

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Jamaica was for the third time voted world’s leading wedding destination and again voted world’s leading cruise destination at the 24th Annual World Travel Awards held at the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Vietnam on December 10.

“We’re honoured to be recognised as the world’s leading cruise destination 2017,” said Jamaica’s Acting Director of Tourism, Donnie Dawson.

She added that this award is an affirmation to tourism partners that collective efforts to promote destination Jamaica have proven to be successful.

“We will continue our tireless efforts to grow our tourism product to enable our visitors to have memorable experiences in the home of all right,” Dawson added.

Additionally, the Jamaica Tourist Board was awarded Caribbean’s leading tourist board.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

A complete list of awards, including those won by tourism partners are as follows:

World’s Leading Wedding Destination (Jamaica)

World’s Leading Cruise Destination (Jamaica)

World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company (Sandals Resorts International)

World’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand (Beaches Resorts)

World’s Leading Caribbean Attraction Company (Island Routes Caribbean Adventures)

World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa (Ian Fleming Villa @ GoldenEye, Jamaica)

World’s Leading Villa Resort (Round Hill Hotel & Villas).