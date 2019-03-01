Jamaica: Veteran sports journalist Tony Becca passes away

Share This On:

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 28, CMC – Veteran sports journalist Tony Becca died in hospital early Thursday.

Becca, who was best known for his expertise in cricket, was being treated in hospital for the mosquito-borne dengue fever and reportedly developed complications.

For many years, he was the sports editor with the Gleaner Company and in October, 2005, Becca was one of the Caribbean’s top sports writers to be inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame in Hartford, Connecticut for his outstanding contribution to the development of the sport in the United States.

Following news of his death, leader of the main opposition People’s National Party (PNP), Dr. Peter Phillips, expressed sadness at his passing.

“Tony Becca was a giant of Jamaican sports journalism. We shared a love of cricket and this, over many years, solidified our friendship. His passion for and reportage of sport, in particular cricket in Jamaica and the region elevated many Jamaican and indeed West Indies players unto the world stage. He saw Caribbean sports as a large extension of who we are as a people and he believed that our sports on the world stage was a powerful declaration of nationhood and independence,” Phillips recalled.

He said Becca was not only recognised regionally as the expert in his field, but also commanded global respect based on the extent of his knowledge, the reliability of his reports and the range of his experience.

“Becca’s body of work exemplifies his excellent standard of sport journalism. He was always willing and ready to share what he knew. His good nature and engaging disposition will be missed,” the Opposition leader said.

Becca was 78.