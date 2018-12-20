Don't Miss
Seasons greetings from the management of Saint Lucia News Online

Jamaica: US resident dies after driving to gas station with gunshot wound, clutching firearm

By CMC
December 20, 2018

 Share This On:

Share8
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
8 Shares

(CMC) – The police in the northern parish of St. Ann are investigating the death of a man who turned up at a gas station on Wednesday.

The police report that Kevin Mechado, 34, a United States resident, drove up to the gas station in the community of Mammee Bay about 1:00 am (local time) with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The police say he fell out of the car, clutching a gun.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.