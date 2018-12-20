Jamaica: US resident dies after driving to gas station with gunshot wound, clutching firearm

(CMC) – The police in the northern parish of St. Ann are investigating the death of a man who turned up at a gas station on Wednesday.

The police report that Kevin Mechado, 34, a United States resident, drove up to the gas station in the community of Mammee Bay about 1:00 am (local time) with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The police say he fell out of the car, clutching a gun.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.