Jamaica: UNESCO trains 30 volunteers for Maroon radio station

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — As part of its ongoing programme of support for the development of local community radio, the Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO (an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport) and the UNESCO Caribbean Office recently sponsored a three-day training workshop for 30 volunteers of the Accompong Maroon community radio station Abeng 88.7 FM.

Conducted under the theme: ‘Building a sustainable community radio station’, the participants received training in news and script-writing, programme production, interview techniques, digital editing, on-air presentation, and studio equipment maintenance.

Station manager for Abeng 88.7 FM, Norma Rowe Edwards, said the training of the station volunteers was timely and welcomed as it equipped them with important skills and techniques they can use to better contribute to the work and functioning of the station.

“As a community radio station, volunteer effort is essential,” Rowe noted, adding that “the training of the volunteers forms an important part of the strategy towards making Abeng 88.7 FM a viable community radio station”.

Olivia Grange, chair of the Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO and the minister of culture, gender, entertainment and culture, underscored the commitment of the commission in building a sustainable Accompong community radio station.

“The capacity of the station has been strengthened as a result of the training and the people of Accompong and adjoining communities can anticipate not only better programmes but greater people participation in creating content for the radio station,” sad Grange.

Secretary General Everton Hannam said the National Commission remains committed to supporting the further development of Abeng 88.7 FM so it can become a model station within the UNESCO family of community radio stations.

The station was set up two years ago with funding from UNESCO.